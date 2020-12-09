4-year-old falls into Texas well, agencies working to rescue child

Starr County, Texas (KVEO)—Several agencies are currently trying to rescue a 4-year-old that has fallen in a well in the city of Roma.

Officials with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office say the incident took place on 496-510 N FM 649.

Agencies have been communicating with the child.

La Rosita and Mission Fire Department are assisting with the rescue.

Officials are not sure if the child lives at the location or is just visiting.

This is a developing story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.