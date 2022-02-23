BAYTOWN, Texas (KETK) – A Houston-area four-year-old was killed Wednesday morning in an attack from multiple dogs, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Baytown police responded to reports of a dog fight at a home in the northeastern side of the city around 7:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 4-year-old being attacked by multiple dogs. He was immediately taken to a local hospital, but later died.

Investigators say a neighbor was also injured in the attack while trying to help the child. The dogs have been seized by animal control.

Police did not release who the dogs belonged to or their breed.