DALLAS (KETK) – Dallas Police are trying to find out who dumped a crate containing five guinea pigs along a Dallas trail.

The crate was found on Monday, Jan. 17, at the Santa Fe Trestle Trail in the 2200 block of South Riverfront Boulevard.

Four of the guinea pigs are doing well, but according to Dallas police, one did not survive. Dallas police released photos of three of the surviving guinea pigs.