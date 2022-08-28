CONVERSE, Texas (KETK) – Five juveniles and three adults were arrested after a shooting near a Texas Walmart on Saturday.

A series of shootings happened at a house in Converse near San Antonio on Friday night, said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies were called to locate someone the following day. The house was on Estrid Trail close to a Walmart at FM-78 and Crestway.

Law enforcement arrived to the house and heard two series of gunshots. Deputies said they believed they were being shot at, said Salazar.

One of the deputies went to the back of the house and saw juveniles run away into an alley and head towards the Walmart. Converse police officers and more deputies were called to the Walmart.

Two juveniles were arrested at the house, and one juvenile was detained at Walmart. Deputies said they also took in several weapons.

No one was injured in the shooting, and Walmart employees were evacuated from the store during the incident, said Salazar.