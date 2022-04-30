TEXAS (KETK) — Forbes Travel Guide released their 2022 Star Award winners on Tuesday, listing more than 1,000 destinations including hotels, restaurants and spas from around the globe. Out of the numerous properties on the list, five Texas restaurants made the cut.

When choosing recipients for the Star Awards, Forbes Travel Guide inspectors test up to 900 “objective, rigorous standards, from modern-day luxuries,” such as whether the food-and-beverage choices are health-conscious, the quality of the décor and the courtesy of the staff. The following five Texas restaurants met or exceeded these standards:

Carte Blanche

This Dallas-based restaurant received a 5-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. Carte Blanche offers goods from their in-house bakery, as well as a dinner service in their formal dining room that provides a nightly-changing tasting menu that is based on the seasons, all utilizing locally sourced ingredients.

Fearing’s Restaurant

This restaurant serves a wide variety of American cuisine and is owned and operated by Chef Dean Fearing, who is the author of The Texas Food Bible and is reportedly known as the “Father of Southwestern cuisine.” Fearing’s Restaurant was given a 4-star rating by Forbes and offers a large range of lunch and dinner options from Tex-Mex to seafood to steak. Chef Fearing’s food philosophy is this: “Cooking delicious food is simple when you combine fresh, local ingredients.”

The French Room

Yet another Dallas restaurant made it onto the list and was given a “Recommended” rating by Forbes. The French Room is a part of the Adolphus Hotel, located in the heart of the downtown area of Dallas, and serves fine French cuisine in a room inspired by European architecture.

Garrison

This Austin-based grill received a 4-star rating from Forbes and operates as a “chef-driven open flame kitchen where guests can experience elevated classics like truffle tots and tomahawk steaks.” Garrison features flame-grilled entrees and draws inspiration from local, seasonal provisions all in an open kitchen.

The Mansion Restaurant

This final Texas restaurant that made it onto the 2022 Star Awards list was given four stars by Forbes and is based in Dallas. The Mansion Restaurant is located inside the Rosewood Hotel in the Turtle Creek area of Dallas and serves contemporary American cuisine with added French inspiration, all made from fresh, local ingredients. They also serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner and even have vegetarian options.