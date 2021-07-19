VIDEO: 6 people injured after house explosion in Plano

PLANO, Texas (KETK/ KXAS)- Six people were injured after an explosion at a house in Plano on Monday.

The residence is in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive, wrote our NBC affiliate KXAS.

It is unknown what set off the explosion.

The Plano Fire Department confirmed that people were hurt. Three were taken to hospitals, but they did not mention whether the victims’ injuries were life-threatening.

An NBC 5 reporter who lives about a mile away said that her house shook when the explosion happened, said KXAS.