60-year-old great grandmother from Texas heading to national bodybuilding competition

LUBBOCK Texas (KETK/ KLBK) – A Texas woman who is a great grandmother is making gains at the gym and training for a national bodybuilding competition.

Linda Childers-Perry earned first place in a competition in Dallas in June and now she is focusing on her performance during the Pittsburgh Pro Masters that will take place on the fourth week of July.

“I’m 60–that doesn’t mean anything to me, age ain’t nothing but a number,” said Childers-Perry. “I want people to know you don’t have to be any age to start. You can start in your 60’s, 70’s.”

She mentioned she started bodybuilding after she got out of an abusive relationship and went to Women’s Protective Services.

“I was broken to the point, ‘You’re not going to amount to anything,’ ‘Nobody wants you,’ You’re got a ‘ready-made family,’” said Childers-Perry. “When my kids were involved in it, it wasn’t enough for me to keep myself in it because I knew I wanted to protect them.”

She also added that she wants her story to encourage other people who are in unhealthy relationships to get help.

Jeremy Garcia, the owner of Iron J’s Gym, said he has known Childers-Perry for many years and that she can be an inspiration for people of all ages.

Now, Childers-Perry is spending a lot of time at the gym ahead of the competition. She is also proud of her progress and how far she has come.

Garcia and the community that attends Iron J Gym have also created a GoFundMe to help Childress-Perry pay for costs for the bodybuilding contest. You can click here to donate.