65-year-old woman arrested after disputing mask policy at office supply store, Galveston bank

GALVESTON, Texas (KETK) – A 65-year-old woman was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass after she was removed from a Texas City office supply store and a Galveston bank for disputing their mask policies.

On Friday, Texas City police released officer body camera video of a woman who was wanted on trespassing and resisting arrest charges after she got into a scuffle with police.

Wright had two previous warrants issued after she refused to leave a Galveston Bank of America when she violated the banks mask policy on Thursday, March 11.

After she was taken into custody by Galveston police, Wright complained that she injured her foot. She was then transported to a local hospital where she was later released.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on state misdemeanor charges of trespassing, which is a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting arrest which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Nearly a week after the Galveston incident, Wright got into a dispute with workers at an Office Depot in Texas City when she came in and violated the store’s mask policy.

When officer Eulalia Cunningham arrived at the Office Depot, Wright was standing at the check out counter reading aloud from her mobile phone, claiming she was “educating people” on their rights.

Cunningham informed Wright that she needed to leave or be arrested. Wright said she wouldn’t leave and tried to get the officer to read what was on her phone.

As the officer tried to take the woman into custody, Wright, whose last known residence is listed as in Oregon, started yelling asking people to record what was happening and apparently tried to keep the officer from putting handcuffs on.

It was when Wright gave her name to officers that police realized the woman was the same person wanted on the Galveston warrants.

While she offered some resistance to arrest, Wright was taken into custody by Texas City police on the Galveston charges and taken to the Galveston County jail where she was held on bonds totaling $1,500.

Wright has since posted bail and as of this writing, does not face charges in connection to the incident in Texas City.

Wright’s arrest was the first of two incidents in Galveston County in recent weeks over conflicts with businesses policies on requiring customers and employees to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The second incident happened Wednesday night in League City where a homeless man was upset that he was told to leave a League City Jack in the Box because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Video release by League City police showed the man rushing at a restraint employee and stabbing the man several times.

James Schulz, 53, remains at large and faces aggravated assault charges.

While the state of Texas lifted all of its emergency mask orders on March 10, local businesses are allowed to insist on their own policies. Violators can be arrested for trespassing if they do not leave the business when told.

The Galveston incident was the first of known arrest in Texas since the mask requirements were lifted.