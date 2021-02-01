9 Fort Bliss soldiers released from hospital after ingesting antifreeze, 1 remains in ICU, 1 in non-critical care ward

FILE – This Sept. 9, 2014 file photo shows cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Army says 11 soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss. A statement released late Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, says two of the soldiers are in critical condition. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nine Fort Bliss soldiers have been released from the hospital after being treated for ingesting ethylene glycol, which they believed to be an alcoholic drink.

Ethylene glycol is a clear, colorless and viscous liquid at room temperature. When used in antifreeze, fluorescent coloring such as yellow or green is typically added. The effects of ingesting the compound can range from euphoria to headaches and nausea or organ failure.

Soldiers from two Batteries assigned to the 3-43rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion became sick on Jan. 28 after completing a 10-day battery-sized training exercise at Fort Bliss’ McGregor Range Complex from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28.

According to Fort Bliss officials, one soldier remains in the Intensive Care Unit at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and another soldier remains in the non-critical care ward. Both soldiers have improved prognoses, according to a statement from Fort Bliss.

The other nine soldiers were released from the hospital between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. Those sickened include one warrant officer, two noncommissioned officers and eight enlisted members, Fort Bliss officials said in an earlier statement.

“We took immediate action to treat everyone involved with the best medical care available,” Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said. “Our leaders are engaged at every level to provide guidance, information, and care for their teammates.”

One of the soldiers had to be intubated but no longer needs breathing assistance, Lt. Col. Allie Payne, public affairs officer for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said.

Drinking alcohol is prohibited for Army personnel who are on duty, including while in a training environment, Payne said. It’s unclear what type of disciplinary action the soldiers might face if they did consume alcohol while on duty.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command continues to investigate the circumstances of how the soldiers ingested the substance.