ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the nine people who died after a van crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening.

Six of the deaths were students and golf team members from the University of the Southwest, along with the team’s head coach, Tyler James, 26.

The students were identified as:

Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas

Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado

Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas

Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal



Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)

(Nexstar/YourBasin)

Two additional students from the crash were airlifted to Lubbock-area hospitals. University Medical Center said Dayton Price, 19, was in critical condition. DPS identified the other as Hayden Underhill, 20, who was, according to ABC News, taken to Covenant Medical Center.

The name of the driver of the Dodge 2500 that collided with the bus was also identified as Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole. The passenger of the Dodge was only identified as a 13-year-old male, also from Seminole.