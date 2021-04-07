WATCH: Woman jumped and robbed in West Houston parking lot, police looking for suspect

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is warning the public and asking residents to be on the lookout for some violent purse-snatchers.

On Friday, March 19, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., investigators say the victim was at a shopping center parking lot located at the 11000 block of Bellaire.

The victim stated that she was approached from behind by an unknown male, who forcibly grabbed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground. Once the suspect had the complainant’s purse, he got into a black four-door Cadillac and sped off from the scene.

Victim targeted for her purse while walking in a West Houston shopping center parking lot on March 19 at the 11000 block of Bellaire. If you recognize the vehicle and/or the suspect(s), please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. See story here->https://t.co/rSVQmCv7db. pic.twitter.com/66aFEpxxcP — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 6, 2021

Suspect description: Black male, 18 to 22 years old, 5’10 to 6’1, 140 to 150 pounds, dark complexion and dark clothing.

Vehicle description: Black Cadillac four-door sedan

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.