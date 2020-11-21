A city in Texas is providing lawn care for the disabled and elderly

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – Lawn care can be a stressful task…and virtually impossible for the elderly and disabled.

The City of Pharr is helping people in need with their expanded elderly assistance program, called “Property Maintenance Assistance Program.”

“It’s a community where everyone basically knows everyone. You’re always welcomed in the city of Pharr,” said assistant director for development services Rogelio Rodriguez. “The city of Pharr is all about helping and keeping our community clean and this helps.”

Rodriguez works for the city and said it’s all about following the city’s “Team Pharr” motto.

“It’s done the first Saturday of every month, we’ll meet with the resident and see what we need,” he said.

Juan Govea is one of the code compliance officers. Instead of just enforcing codes, he’s also picking up tools to help.

“It’s very rewarding when you take the time to look at these people because they actually remember who’s helped them and they’re very thankful every day. You build relationship among the community and that’s what’s important,” he said.

Pharr Development Services Department and volunteers will provide mowing and trash removal services on private property.

“It fills my heart, it makes me extremely happy to be able to give someone a little bit of joy to give someone that hope. To give someone that ability to count on somebody,” said Volunteer Della Robles.

The city says right now, they have enough volunteers but are eager to help anyone in need.

To qualify you must be disabled, 65 years or older, and live within city limits. Applicants also must be on a fixed income and reside at a home that doesn’t have any immediate family members within the city.

“I want someone when I get at that age to help me. It’s part of giving back to the community which is very important,” said Robles.