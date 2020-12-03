AAA study confirms men, younger drivers most likely to behave aggressively

TEXAS (KETK) – Data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety confirms the perception that men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, and make rude gestures or honk at other drivers more than women.

The information also finds that women admit to some dangerous driving habits such as running red lights.

Younger male and female drivers also tend to be more aggressive than older drivers.

With the stress, pandemic and the holiday season, AAA urges motorists to keep their cool and avoid dangerous driving habits.

Aggressive Driving Behaviors among Male and Female U.S. Drivers, 2019

Male Female Drove 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway 52.0% 44.6% Followed the vehicle in front closely to prevent anothervehicle from merging 37.8% 29.3% Made rude gesture/honked at another driver 35.4% 28% Drove through a red light 32.2% 30.0% Drove aggressively by switching lanes quickly and/or very close behind another car 31.5% 21.4%

Regardless of gender, 79% American drivers demonstrated aggressive behaviors when behind the wheel.

Speeding is at the top of the list. However, despite what many might believe, speeding will not save time on the road. The average amount saved on a 5-mile trip, driving 65 mph on a 45 mph posted road, is only 1.9 minutes.

“Speeding, red-light running, and cutting other drivers off can kill you, your passengers, and others sharing the road,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy. “Driving aggressively isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel, be patient, be kind, and obey traffic laws so everyone gets home safely.”

AAA Rules of the Road:

Follow posted speed limits.

Maintain an adequate following distance.

Use turn signals.

Allow others to merge.

Use your high beams responsibly.

Be considerate in parking lots—Park in one spot, not across multiple spaces. Be careful not to hit cars next to you with your door.

Drivers may be stressed and react wrongly to other drivers actions. Here are some helpful tips to avoid holiday road rage: