TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average gas price in Texas is $3 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The price has increased by four cents since last week and is 89 cents more than last year.

In major metropolitan areas of Texas, such as El Paso, drivers have been paying the most on average at $3.29 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying around $2.90 per gallon.

In Tyler, residents pay around $3.03 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.35 which is three cents more than last week and 94 cents more than last year.

Due to the tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, crude oil prices have been driven higher and will more than likely lead to additional cost at the pump.

Demand for the fuel has also increased from the week prior while regional gasoline supplies have remained the same, according to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration. The Gulf Coast refinery utilization had remained the same from the week prior.

“While gas price trends can sometimes be unpredictable, the current market environment suggests higher pump prices could stick around for a while,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

AAA said that drivers in Texas have been paying the 4th lowest gas price in the country according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California have been paying $4.64 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

The AAA released some ways to save money at the pump: