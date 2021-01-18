Abbott calls vetting of National Guard for extremist ties ‘most offensive thing’

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Gregg Abbott spoke out on Twitter Monday about the Pentagon’s push to vet members of the National Guard for extremist ties.

“This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard,” Abbott said about a recent Washington Post article. “No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard.”

Reports say that authorities have started a process to subject troops to additional security screenings, looking for links to extremist or violent groups ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Abbott said that he authorized more than 1,000 to go to Washington, D.C., and that he’d “never do it again if they are disrespected like this.”

This is the most offensive thing I've ever heard.



No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. @TexasGuard



I authorized more than 1,000 to go to DC.



I'll never do it again if they are disrespected like this.https://t.co/STZDMz7PGm — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 19, 2021

Roughly 25,000 members of the National Guard have been sent to Washington, which is about two and a half times higher than the number for previous inaugurations. This all comes in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that so far, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and other leaders said they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn’t flagged any issues.