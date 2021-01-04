Abbott: Emergency SNAP benefits to extend through June, increase 15% for January

Texas

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Those enrolled in Texas’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should see an increase in their total benefits by Jan. 23 due to a recent piece of federal legislation.

After getting approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum amount of SNAP benefits, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide roughly $204 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for January.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that recipients will receive a 15% increase in their total benefits beginning in January, which will continue monthly until June 2021. The additional 15% increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in accounts by Jan. 23.

This is in addition to the almost $2 billion in benefits provided to Texans between April and December.

Abbott thanked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending and increasing benefits for Texas families.

“These emergency SNAP benefits continue to help put food on the table for many Texas families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abbott said.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.

