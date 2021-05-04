Abbott: $246 million in SNAP benefits extended through May

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Gregg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will extend SNAP benefits for the month of May.

SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is designed to help Texans in need buy food. The HHSC is providing approximately $246 million in SNAP benefits for May as the state continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

These emergency May allotments are in addition to the more than $3.1 billion in benefits provided to Texans since April 2020.

Approval to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits based on family size came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. All SNAP households are set to receive a minimum of $95.

“Thank you to the USDA for extending these crucial emergency SNAP benefits for the month of May,” Abbott said. “Through the continued extension of the benefits, Texas families have been able to provide for their families and put food on the table throughout the pandemic.”

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This 15% increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by May 31.

“We will continue to provide additional support to Texans and their families during this pandemic so they can purchase nutritious foods with their SNAP benefits,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.