Abbott: Mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents coming to Rio Grande Valley

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced there will be a mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV).

“We are glad to hear that the Biden Administration is finally stepping up and holding a mass vaccination clinic next week for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley who had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID,” said Abbott in the release.

The mass clinic will be held by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said a release.

During a press conference held in Mission, Texas, the governor called on the Biden administration to allocate vaccines for federal agents working at the border.

“These agents risk their lives every day on the front lines of our nation, and they deserve the same level of commitment from those they serve. We look forward to the Biden Administration following through and fully vaccinating each and every Border Patrol agent in Texas,” said Abbott.

The release from the governor only read the clinic will be held “next week,” no other details have been provided at this time.

On Tuesday, March 9 Abbott held a press conference and discussed the growing number of undocumented migrants streaming into the region.

During his visit, Abbott took an aerial tour of the border and mentioned seeing migrants crossing the border illegally.

“As we were flying over the region we did see people crossing the border illegally and making their way across the river onto the Texas side of the border. We saw an ICE detention center as well as other holding facilities,” described Abbott.

The governor spoke on the numbers provided by border officials, vaccines for federal agents at the border, and tactics being put in place at the border.

“There is a crisis on the Texas border right now with the overwhelming number of people who are coming across the border. This crisis is a result of President Biden’s open border policies. It invites illegal immigration and is creating a humanitarian crisis in Texas right now and will grow increasingly worse by the day,” said Abbott.