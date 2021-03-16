Abbott places state resources on standby in preparation for severe weather

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he placed numerous state resources on standby in preparation for severe weather headed toward North, Central and East Texas.

Forecasts anticipate heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and damaging winds, as well as blizzard-like conditions in the panhandle.

“With heavy rain, high winds, and blizzard conditions expected in parts of the state overnight, Texans should be cautious of flood risks and potential damage from this weather event,” Abbott said. “The resources I have rostered will help our communities prepare and respond to any emergencies that arise during these storms.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following resources in preparation to support request from local officials:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with Hoist Capability

Texas Department of Transportation: Crews Pretreating Roadways and Maintaining 24 Hour Operations

Especially during severe weather events, it is important to stay prepared. The governor’s office gave some guidance on staying safe during rough conditions.

Know the types of flood risk in your area

Sing up for your community’s warning system

Build an emergency supply kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Note: homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding.

Keep important documents in waterproof containers

Protect your property by moving valuables to higher levels of your home

Declutter drains and gutters, install check valves, consider a sump pump with a battery

The governor’s office also reminds people to be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains or other areas. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways. Always observe road barricades.

Texans can check road conditions by visiting DriveTexas.org.

More flood safety tips can be found at ready.gov/floods.