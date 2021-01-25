Abbott to give $16.3 million in grants to Texas military communities

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new round of grants Monday that will assist military communities that may be impacted by future base realignment and closures.

Base Realignment and Closures, or BRAC, is a move by the federal government to close military installations and bases to save money. There have been BRAC rounds total in 1988, 1991, 1993, 1995 and 2005.

Grants totaling 16.3 million will go to infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the value of the military installations and protect jobs in the communities.

Abbott said that the 15 major military installations and Army Future Command in the state add over $123 billion to the state’s economy. In addition, he said they support more than 633,000 jobs.

The grant money comes from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program.

“Now more than ever as our economy rebounds, support for our military communities in Texas and the jobs they create is vital,” Abbott said.

According to the governor’s office, the following entities will receive reimbursements:

Austin Community College – $4,985,070; Software Factory and Innovation Center with Army Futures Command

Val Verde County – $1,576,433.; additional aircraft sunshades at Laughlin Air Force Base

According to the EPA, seven Texas military installations have already in impacted in various rounds of BRAC.

Abbott said he will continue to work with the Texas legislature and TMPC to ensure the military installations add unmatched value.