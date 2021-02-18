BREAKING: Abbott vows to investigate ERCOT, says Texans being without power is ‘unacceptable’

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Abbott said he will investigate the role ERCOT had in power outages on some of the coldest nights ever in Texas.

About 320,000 Texans remain without power, he said. About 2 million have had power restored over the last few days

Abbott said what happened was “unacceptable” and that he will make sure it “never happens again.”

The governor said he will ask President Joe Biden to declare Texas a major disaster area to help Texans dealing with one of the worst winter storms in the state’s history. An emergency declaration would bring federal resources into the state.

Some Texans have been without power for days and have struggled as temperatures dipped into the single digits. Some cities created warming centers to help people who were cold and in the dark.

ERCOT, which regulates the power grid that serves most of the state, “failed” Texans and residents “deserve answers,” the governor said.

Abbott said he wants to know what information ERCOT sent to power generators in the days before the winter storm hit.

The state needs to take action to make power producers make sure power equipment works in severe cold, he said.

The governor said he will also look at the function of ERCOT and the makeup of its board of directors. Some directors are not from Texas, he noted.