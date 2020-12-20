ABDUCTED: 4 children taken in Travis County, considered to be in grave danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for Gabriella Garcia, 10; Julian Garcia, 7; Sebastian Garcia, 3; and Giovanna Garcia, 2 (TCSO)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Four children in Travis County have been abducted and are considered to be in grave danger — officials need your help to locate them.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Gabriella Garcia, 10; Julian Garcia, 7; Sebastian Garcia, 3; and Giovanna Garcia, 2. They were last seen in the 15000 block of Connie Street in Austin around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The children are described as:

Gabriella: female, height: 4’9”, weight: 85 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and flowered sweatpants.

Julian: male, height: 4’06”. Weight: 75 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Sebastian: male, height: unknown, weight: 40 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Giovanna: female, height: unknown, weight: 25 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a maroon Christmas cookie shirt.

All four are Hispanic.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office has identified Cesar Giovanni Garcia, 32, as a suspect in the abduction. He’s described as 5’9″ in height, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest reading “Cidni” and an arm tattoo reading “My City.”

Cesar Giovanni Garcia (TCSO)



According to court records, he has several previous arrests and charges dating back to 2008. Charges include theft, evading arrest, driving with a suspended license and multiple assaults.

Cesar Giovanni Garcia is driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C15100 with a Texas license plate of NNM1622. He was last seen in Austin.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call TCSO.