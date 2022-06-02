DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art and causing roughly $5 million in damages, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Police told the newspaper that around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, Brian Hernandez “approached the museum’s glass doors with a metal chair” and began destroying objects once he was inside. He allegedly used a stool to destroy at least two display cases and four pieces of art.

“This was an isolated incident perpetrated by one individual acting alone, whose intent was not theft of art or any objects on view at the Museum,” the DMA said in an online statement. “However, some works of art were damaged, and we are still in the process of assessing the extent of the damages. While we are devastated by this incident, we are grateful that no one was harmed.”

The museum was still able to open to the public Thursday with some permanent collection galleries closed for the ongoing investigation.

Hernandez was charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000. An arrest affidavit obtained by NBC 5 said that the museum guards caught Hernandez and asked him what he was doing, to which he said “he got mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property.”

The items he destroyed, which included pots and statues, were described by police as “rare ancient artifacts that are extremely precious and one of a kind.” Other items like a computer, a phone, a bench and signage were also destroyed.

Hernandez was booked into the Dallas County Jail with his bond set at $100,000.