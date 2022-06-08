WASHINGTON (KETK) – Attorney General Merrick Garland will announce a team Wednesday morning that will conduct a critical incident review of the response from law enforcement to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been widely criticized for waiting too long before ordering law enforcement to confront and kill the gunman. 19 people, mostly fourth-graders, died in the massacre.

Arredondo was recently sworn in as a member of the Uvalde city council. Tuesday was their first meeting since Arredondo’s swearing-in, but he was not present.

Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo, made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.

The gunman spent nearly 90 minutes inside the school before he was killed. During this time, parents were begging officers outside to barge in and children trapped inside the school were calling 911.

The Department of Justice announced last week it would review the law enforcement response.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said, adding the department would publish a report at the conclusion of the review.