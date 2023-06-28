AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost 3,000 Texas women received an abortion in Kansas last year, new data shows. At the same time, the number of abortions performed in Texas ground to a halt in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision on June 24, 2022, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. The ruling gave states the authority to limit or ban the procedure.

A trigger law in Texas went into effect in August 2022, banning most abortions in the state. Abortion is also banned in neighboring Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, meaning Texas women who want the procedure must travel to states like Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 2,978 abortions were performed on Texas residents last year, including 50 under the age of 18.

The total number is a 1,178% increase from 2021, when just 233 abortions were performed on Texas residents.

At the same time, Texas saw a 66% decrease in abortions from 2021 to 2022, and an even sharper drop after the Supreme Court ruling. In the last six months of 2022, just 85 abortions were reported in Texas, all due to medical emergency and to protect the health of the mother.

Kansas also saw big increases in abortions performed for residents of other states, including Oklahoma (up 1,379%) and Arkansas (up 1,206%). As a whole, almost 8,500 abortions were performed on out-of-state residents in 2022, a 117% increase from the previous year.

In Kansas, abortion is legal up to 22 weeks, but there are waiting periods and limits on insurance coverage. In August 2022, voters in the state rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given state lawmakers the right to further restrict or ban the procedure. The measure failed, with 59% voting against.

In 2021, 1,712 Texas women received an abortion in a different state, up from 1,226 in 2020, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Data for 2022 is expected to be released in September.

The state receives reports from other states through the State and Territorial Exchange of Vital Events, a public health reporting system maintained by the National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems.

Reporting abortion data to the system is voluntary, and not all states participate, according to the HHSC spokesperson. The commission does not maintain data on people who travel internationally to receive an abortion.