Amarillo College staff members watch over student’s injured dog; helps him avoid missing class

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stepping up in a big but simple way, it is a bit of good news for an Amarillo College student and his four-legged friend.

This after the student’s dog was run over by a car a few weeks ago.

“For her to walk I had to hold her with a band because she couldn’t walk at all for the first couple of weeks,” said Terry Longbine, Amarillo College Truck Driving Academy Student.

That is Longbine on part of the aftermath after his dog Emma was severely injured recently after being run over by a car.

Emma needed surgery to re-attach her hips, which had been dislocated from her spine.

The surgery was successful but Longbine was now faced with another issue.

“He was afraid, what can I do? I got to go to school but I can’t leave her alone. Someone has got to take care of her,” said Shery Myers, Amarillo College Supervisor of Professional Truck Operations.

With every problem comes a solution.

That solution was Myers and fellow staff member Shauna Jones.

“We were just like, bring her here. Easy fix, just bring her to work with you. He brings her in, in a wagon with all her dog bowls, dog dishes, dog food and dog bed. We just made her a little kennel there in the corner of the office. We wanted to help. She’s no problem at all,” said Myers.

Like her owner, Emma loves coming to school, not missing a day.

“She’s been here every morning. They’ve taken great care of her and they love her to death. She loves being here. She’s ready to go at 7 in the morning to be at school. They’re a Godsend to me and to her, saved her life, save my schooling,” said Longbine.

Emma is up and about recovering nicely, moving around the office.

Emma has become quite popular there and has unofficially become the greeter, welcoming everybody into the office.