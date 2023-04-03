Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 3, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl last seen Saturday in Gonzales on Monday.

In partnership with the Gonzales Police Department, DPS said it believes Allyanna Hernandez is “in grave or immediate danger,” after she was last seen walking at 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of St. Vincent St., in the town of Gonzales, located south of Interstate 10 on U.S. Highway 183 in Gonzales County.

Allyanna Hernandez (Texas DPS Photo)

Hernandez was last seen wearing glasses, a white blouse, bell-bottom blue jeans and white shoes. Police describe her as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 90 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be traveling north from Gonzales. No information about a potential suspect was given in an email from DPS.

If anyone has seen her, call the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8686 or dial 911.