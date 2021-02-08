Amber Alert activated, 3 children abducted near College Station

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A regional Amber Alert was activated on Monday after 3 children were abducted near College Station.

The alert was activated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:24 p.m. Emerald Green, 16, Mysti Green, 14, and 11-day-old Paislee Gibson were taken from the 3700 block of Post Oak Lane in North Zulch, Texas.

The children are suspected to be with 45-year-old Sherri Lewing. She is a white female, weighs 180 pounds, and is 5’6” with strawberry blonde hair.

They were all seen in a gold Yukon vehicle with dark windows and the following partial license number: NCN5.

If you have any information regarding this child abduction, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755