Amber alert activated after 13-year-old girl was abducted in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK/KWKT)- An amber alert was activated on Tuesday after a 13-year-old girl was abducted in Houston.

Leilana Graham was seen for the last time in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive at 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 21. She has black hair and brown eyes. Graham is also 5’3″ and weighs about 147 pounds.

She was seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, pants and black shoes. She also had a clear backpack.

Officials believe 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith is a suspect. He has black hair and brown eyes and is 6’1″ and weighs about 250 pounds.

Police are also looking for a blue 2008 GMC truck with the following Texas license plate: 28809T1.

*The picture below is a stock image from Texas DPS.

If you have any information, you can call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (713) 693-5000.