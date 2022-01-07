Amber Alert discontinued for San Antonio 3-year-old girl missing since December

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued an Amber Alert for Lina Sardar Khil, the 3-year-old girl that has been missing since December 20.

There has been no official announcement from law enforcement for the reason the alert was discontinued.

Khil was last seen at a playground near the apartment complex where she lived. Her mother was there and told investigators she walked away briefly. When she came back, Lina was nowhere to be found.

Earlier this week, a special dive team with the FBI flew down from Washington D.C. to join the search. Police Chief William McManus said that the team was following up a lead, of which there had been very few.

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail, police said.

The DPS website keeps a list of active and discontinued Amber Alerts in the state of Texas. Khil was moved to “Discontinued” status Friday afternoon.

The criteria for an Amber Alert being issued in Texas is listed below:

1. The missing child must be 17 years of age or younger.

2. The law enforcement agency believes the missing child has been abducted. This means the child was either unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian, or taken by the child’s parent or legal guardian who commits an act of murder or attempted murder during the time of the abduction.

3. The law enforcement agency believes the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

4. The law enforcement agency has conducted an investigation that has verified that an abduction has taken place or ruled out alternative explanations.

5. Sufficient information is available to distribute to the public that could assist in locating the abducted child, suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction.