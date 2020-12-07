AMBER ALERT ISSUED: 2 children missing in Houston area

UPDATE (12:29 P.M.) The two children were found safe, according to Texas Center for Missing Children.

HOUSTON (KETK) – Two children have been reported missing from the Houston area.

9-year-old DJ and 11-month-old Kalis went missing around the 160000 block of Ella Boulevard and were last seen at 12:30 a.m., according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.com.

The two were seen in a black 2019 Cadillac with part of the license being 93060.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.