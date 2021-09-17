Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Pearland boy

PEARLAND, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old boy from Pearland Friday morning.

Amari Baylor was last seen at 2150 Country Place Parkway in Pearland on Sept. 16 at 7:50 p.m.

He was wearing a white Adidas t-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes. He is described as being 4’5″, 60 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a gray, unknown make and model SUV with an orange license plate and a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.

Law enforcement officials believe he could be in grave or immediate danger.

According to Houston-area NBC affiliate KPRC, officers said a caller told them she went to an event center with her three children during a football practice to inquire about cheerleading and football programs for her kids. Police said the woman left her vehicle with her daughter and the other two kids stayed in the car.

Investigators said that two female witnesses that were at the practice saw a black female in her late 20’s or early 30’s with long straight black hair, 5’9″ and weighing around 180 lbs. in an orange shirt taking a child from a white Chevrolet Malibu driver’s side rear window.

According to police, the suspect got into a silver or gray SUV with Amari Baylor and headed out of the parking lot southbound.

Witnesses weren’t able to obtain a license plate number but said they remembered the orange characters on the plate.

Anyone with information on Amari’s disappearance is urged to contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.