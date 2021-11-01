Amber Alert issued for abducted child from Dallas area

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted child from the Dallas area near Glenn Heights.
14-year-old Stevie Johnson was last seen in the 800 block of Cascade Drive on Monday afternoon. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Air Force One shoes. She is 5’0″, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman. She is 5’7″, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.
The suspect vehicle is a 2017 black GMC Terrain, with a Missouri license plate CT0D6R.
If you have any information, you can call the Glenn Heights Police Department at (972) 223-3478.
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
