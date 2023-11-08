UPDATE: Delilah Lopez has been found. Laredo PD said she appeared to be unharmed.

LAREDO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an abducted infant last seen in Laredo.

9-month-old Delilah Lopez has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 15 pounds. Officials said she was last seen around 12:42 a.m. Wednesday morning, and are looking for 2015 blue Volkswagen Tiguan in connection to her disappearance.

The car has a paper license plate tag number 3970S52, and Laredo PD said Lopez has special medical needs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crimestoppers at 956-727-TIPS.