Amber Alert issued for missing Houston-area 1-year-old boy

PEARLAND, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for an abducted 1-year-old boy in the Houston area.

Jaivan Simpson is believed to have been taken by 22-year-old Jada Williams, his mother. According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, Williams was threatening to hurt herself and Jaivan.

Jada Williams is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with the license plate number NVP8659.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray or black shirt and black pants or jeans. Officials said Jada has tattoos on both arms.

Jaivan was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue or black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.