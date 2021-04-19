Amber Alert issued for two missing Dallas-area teenage girls

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Dallas-area teenage girls.

16-year-old Devany Betancourt and 17-year-old Marina Nelson were last seen near HWY 175 in Seagoville, a small town of roughly 16,000 people southeast of Dallas.

The two were last seen at 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson from Seagoville, TX, on 04/18/2021. pic.twitter.com/AWgPsiLVNu — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 19, 2021

Devany was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull, and two gold rings. She is 5’2″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Marina was last seen wearing an orange shirt, a gray sweatshirt, and shorts. She is 5’9″ with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, please call the Seagoville Police Department at (972) 287-2999.