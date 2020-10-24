UPDATE: Two girls abducted in Kansas and believed to be in Texas were found

UPDATE (7:03 p.m.) The two missing sisters from Kansas have been found.

The girls were found near Erick, Oklahoma and they are now safe.

Officials also have a suspect in custody.

Kansas Amber Alert shared this news on Twitter.

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. The children were found safe and the suspect is in custody. (Source: KBI) https://t.co/MDGOLtklBz — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) October 24, 2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (WDAF) — An AMBER Alert was issued after two boys were found dead in a Kansas home and two young girls are missing, Aven, 3, and Nora Jackson,7.

It is believed that the two sisters could be in Oklahoma, Arkansas or Texas.

KANSAS: Amber Alert for Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3, after 2 boys were found dead in Leavenworth. Suspect vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB. Call 911 if seen. (Source: KBI) pic.twitter.com/2URgqROuaA — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) October 24, 2020

The Leavenworth Sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a home in the 14900 block of Hillside Road. When deputies arrived they found an 11-year-old and 14-year-old boy dead and two young girls missing.

MSHP tweeted “the suspect in the abduction and the incident is the father Donny Jackson.

At this time, it is unknown if Jackson is the father of the two young males who were found dead.

The Arkansas State Police agreed to launch an Arkansas AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the abducted children.



Jackson was seen driving a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB