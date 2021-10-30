American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights due to weather, staffing shortages

American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines says it earned $169 million in the third quarter, but the delta variant of COVID-19 slowed down its recovery from the pandemic. The third-quarter profit was possible because American got nearly $1 billion in pandemic relief from the federal government. American said Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, that revenue in the fourth quarter will be down 20% compared with the same period in 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

DALLAS (KETK) – American Airlines has canceled several flights over the Halloween weekend due to the weather and staffing shortages.

The cancellations have caused high concentrations of flight disruption at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to our NBC affiliate NBCDFW.com.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, the airline canceled 463 flights, around 18% of its mainline operation on Saturday.

An additional 291 flights were delayed.

On Friday, the airline canceled 342 flights and delayed 737.

As of Saturday afternoon, an additional 287 flights were canceled for Sunday.

According to NBCDFW.com, American Airlines shared a letter that the cancellations were in part caused by severe weather that hit North Texas this week.

“This week saw two days of severe winds in DFW, with gusts of up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half,” American Airlines said.

The airline was only able to use two runways at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, instead of their usual five, American said.

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,” the airline said. “To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights.”

Most of the customers who were impacted by the flight cancellations were being rebooked the same day, according to American Airlines.

The airline said that team members anticipate getting through this irregular operational period “quickly with the start of a new month.”