Viewer discretion is advised for the photos included in this story.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – A group of Texas surgeons and medical professionals with CHRISTUS Health visited Tegucigalpa, Honduras to perform life-saving procedures recently to help children, the hospital system announced this month.

The group was from the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, and they worked with the World Pediatric Program.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Victor Bautista was the team’s leader. Other key members were associates from the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), registered nurse Delailah Gonzales, respiratory therapist Alexandra Jimenez, Alessandro Larrazabal, an interventionalist from the University of California San Francisco Medical Center and Daniela Palencia, an anesthesiologist from UNICAR in Guatemala.

Bautista is from Spain, and he previously helped underprivileged children from Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The Honduras team cared for 18 children and performed nine major surgeries and Cath Lab procedures. They treated patients of different ages including newborns and teenagers.

In Central America, doctors saw some of the same conditions they treat in Texas. The team said their most difficult surgery on the trip was on a child that had Truncus Arteriosus. During the procedure, they had to create a patch for a hole in the heart and make a new aorta with the existing single blood vessel (truncus). They also added an artificial tube and artificial valve to put together a new pulmonary artery and valve.

“We go there to do cases they cannot do,” said Bautista. “Two patients in the mission were labeled with a red tag, meaning they were deemed inoperable without the collaboration of an international team.”

The doctors said they will continue to reach out to the healthcare professionals in Honduras, and most of the patients have returned home or are in good condition.