Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery I-20 crash in West Texas

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a school bus has crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 179.

According to a photo on Facebook, the school bus belongs to Andrews ISD and comments made on the post say the bus was carrying members of the band to a playoff football game in Sweetwater. An Andrews ISD has also confirmed the bus was carrying members of their marching band.

Andrews ISD says, “Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families.”

DPS was not able to say if anyone was hurt in the crash, but a vehicle involved appeared to be on fire based on a Facebook photo.

Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason said from information he has received, the school bus rolled during the crash. Thomason says the Big Spring Fire Department has responded to the crash and multiple ambulances are on the scene as well.

“Just asking folks to pray for all those who are involved,” Thomason said.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.