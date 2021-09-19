At least 2 people injured, 2 homes damaged after military plane crashes in neighborhood near Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – At least two people were injured and three homes were damaged after a military plane crashed in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, according to officials and NBCDFW.com.

Our NBC affiliate, KXAS, said that although three houses were damaged, the plane went down behind a home and that no residents were injured.

Lake Worth officials received a call about the crash at 10:53 a.m. in the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails.

At this time, we can confirm one plane is down. 2-6 homes damaged.

Crash location correction: Between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota. — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) September 19, 2021

Our NBC affiliate, KXAS said two to three people were being treated for their injuries and that two of the homes were “heavily damaged”.

According to a KXAS reporter on the scene, one of the crew that was ejected from the plane was burned by power lines and another crew landed in a tree.

BREAKING: A small military plane crashed into the back yard of a house in Lake Worth. Crew ejected. One burned by power lines. Second landed in tree. Woman in house OK. pic.twitter.com/a2rqq4PwEs — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) September 19, 2021

One person is in critical condition, according to KXAS, and was taken to a hospital in Dallas. Another person was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth, according to Medstar.

Police did not give the mode of the jet that crashed, but said it was on a training mission, according to KXAS.

A witness on the scene told NBC 5 that she was on SH 199 right in front of a donut shop when the pilot landed on the powerlines. “While driving, I heard a loud explosion and debris was hitting the car,” Cara Camp told KXAS.

Another witness by the name of Kaitlyn Deramus who lives on Tejas Trail told KXAS that she saw two people eject from the plane and saw the plane crash. Deramus said to NBC 5 she ran to help her neighbors, one of whom was paralyzed because she knew they’d need help getting out.

“I knew there are old ladies in that house that it happened at and I was banging on their door but they wouldn’t come out because they thought it was just a car, so I grabbed them out,” said Deramus. “The house behind that, I ran over to the next street and got that lady out of that house because she’s paralyzed and she needed to get out.”

KXAS said that the plane came down in a neighborhood around one mile north of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, and added it is not clear where the plane is based.

“I’m having anxiety, but all I wanted to do was save those old ladies because I’ve known them since I was really, really, little,” Deramus said. “They’re OK physically.”

Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur told NBC 5 that the American Red Cross was on the scene to help the residents whose homes were damaged.

“It’s very fortunate that it could have been a lot worse if it had been a direct contact into a residence,” Arthur said to KXAS. “Fortunately that’s not the case.”

Arthur added that utilities and other services to roughly two to three block radius around the crash site will be impacted for a couple of days.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.