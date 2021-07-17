At least 34 people undergoing decontamination after chemical exposure at Houston water park

SPRING, Texas (KETK) – At least 34 people are going through decontamination after a chemical incident at a Houston water park.

#update 34 people gone through decon. Incident has been contained to one attraction at the park. HCFMO HAZMAT is working on air monitoring. More info when available. — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) July 17, 2021

The incident happened at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown at 21300 I-45 in Spring around 3:28 p.m.

The Harris County Fire Marshall hazmat is assisting the Spring Fire Department.

HCFMO hazmat will be working to identify the cause of the incident.

HCFMO said that the people that were affected were experiencing minor skin and or inhalation irritation.