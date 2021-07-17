SPRING, Texas (KETK) – At least 34 people are going through decontamination after a chemical incident at a Houston water park.
The incident happened at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown at 21300 I-45 in Spring around 3:28 p.m.
The Harris County Fire Marshall hazmat is assisting the Spring Fire Department.
HCFMO hazmat will be working to identify the cause of the incident.
HCFMO said that the people that were affected were experiencing minor skin and or inhalation irritation.
- Man arrested for drugs in Tennessee hollowed out Bible after ‘seeing it in a movie’
- Airline passenger makes bomb threat after ‘heated’ argument about carry-on bag, gets airport evacuated
- Missing monkey makes herself at home inside Memphis clothing store
- Vehicle submerged in Colorado pool inspires perfect response from local police
- At least 34 people undergoing decontamination after chemical exposure at Houston water park