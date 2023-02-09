PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old Athens man is dead after being struck by a car and an 18-wheeler on I-20 Wednesday night in Parker County.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation found that Mark Housewright, 21 of Athens, “attempted to run across the highway” when he was struck a car near mile marker 396 near Weatherford.

Officials said he was then struck by the 18-wheeler while he was laying in the highway, and was later pronounced dead by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The driver of both vehicles did not have any injuries reported, and officials said the investigation is ongoing.