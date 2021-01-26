Austin police, SWAT responding to possible barricaded person in central Austin

Texas

by: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and SWAT are responding to a possible barricaded person in central Austin Tuesday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in at about 4:29 p.m. for the area near West 35th Street and Jackson Avenue. That’s near MoPac.

Police said the person might be armed. A perimeter has been set up.

APD is expected to give a briefing shortly.

KXAN crews on scene report the standoff is taking place at a medical office. SWAT is giving commands over a loud speaker to the barricaded person.

Austin police, SWAT respond to call on West 35th Street near Jackson Avenue in central Austin Tuesday evening (KXAN/Juan Salinas)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51