Austin police, SWAT responding to possible barricaded person in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and SWAT are responding to a possible barricaded person in central Austin Tuesday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in at about 4:29 p.m. for the area near West 35th Street and Jackson Avenue. That’s near MoPac.

Police said the person might be armed. A perimeter has been set up.

APD is expected to give a briefing shortly.

KXAN crews on scene report the standoff is taking place at a medical office. SWAT is giving commands over a loud speaker to the barricaded person.

We’re watching the SWAT standoff at a medical office at Jackson and 35th. Waiting for an update from police. We expect to know more soon. pic.twitter.com/Uld5esfYnU — Jacqulyn Powell (@JacqulynPowell) January 27, 2021

Austin police, SWAT respond to call on West 35th Street near Jackson Avenue in central Austin Tuesday evening (KXAN/Juan Salinas)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.