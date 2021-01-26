Austin police, SWAT responding to possible barricaded person in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and SWAT are responding to a possible barricaded person in central Austin Tuesday afternoon.
The Austin Police Department said the call came in at about 4:29 p.m. for the area near West 35th Street and Jackson Avenue. That’s near MoPac.
Police said the person might be armed. A perimeter has been set up.
APD is expected to give a briefing shortly.
KXAN crews on scene report the standoff is taking place at a medical office. SWAT is giving commands over a loud speaker to the barricaded person.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
