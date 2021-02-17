BEFORE AND AFTER: Satellite image shows Texas outages from space

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of the severe winter weather that has damaged water and powerlines throughout Texas, a satellite caught the power outages from space.

The NOAA-20 satellite from the National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service showed images of Southeastern Texas from Jan. 31 and Feb. 16, showing just how many regions were left in the dark.

The images show the difference in nighttime illumination of the city lights.

As the #NOAA20 🛰️ passed over southeastern Texas yesterday, it could clearly see power outages across the region in the wake of the historic winter storm and Arctic blast.



“Noticeable dimming can be seen around much of metropolitan Houston—indicative of power outages—as well as in portions of San Antonio and Austin,” NESD said.



Images courtesy of NOAA

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott said that the mass outages in the state were a “total failure” on the part of the Energy Reliability Council of Texas and demanded reform.

According to information obtained by KXAN, ERCOT took normal preparations for the cold weather, not expecting to see generators tripping offline when the storm rolled through Sunday night. While winterization processes were in place, the storm was a “more extreme event” than what was previously experienced.

With nearly 50,000 East Texans without power, grid failures in Texas have become widespread and severe. Officials are asking Texans who do have power to take measures to conserve it.