TEXAS (KXAN) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke announced he’d been diagnosed with a bacterial infection Friday and would be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates.

In a tweet Sunday, O’Rourke said he visited a San Antonio hospital on Friday after he began feeling ill.

“The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest,” O’Rourke wrote, in part, in the tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, O’Rourke acknowledged his symptoms had improved and he’d be resting at home in El Paso, based on doctors’ recommendations. Some events would be postponed due to his infection, but O’Rourke added he will “be back on the road with you as soon as I am able.”