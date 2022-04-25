AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar)— Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke has COVID-19, and is showing mild symptoms, according to a tweet he put out on Monday.

“In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings,” he wrote. He said he tested negative Sunday but positive Monday.

O’Rourke’s latest campaign stop was in Livingston, Texas. Other places he’s traveled to recently include Missouri City, Ford Bend County, Comal County and San Antonio.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for the virus last August.