Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 men for shooting of Texas officer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK)- San Antonio law enforcement are searching for two men in relation to the shooting of a police officer.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Sijifredo Montemayor, 30, and Wilfredo Montemayor, 27, were involved in the shooting of Balcones Heights Police Department Sergeant Joey Sepulveda. The incident happened on Wednesday.

Sijifredo is Hispanic, 5’10, weighs 150 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Wilfredo is also Hispanic, 5’11, weighs 150 pounds, has black dreadlocks. and brown eyes.

Those found to be harboring Sijifredo or Wilfredo Montemayor can face charges for Hindering Apprehension of Prosecution, which is a 3rd Degree Felony, punishable up to 10 years in a State Prison with a fine not to exceed $10,000, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.