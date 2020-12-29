Bill preventing sale of e-cigarettes to children signed into law, cosponsored by John Cornyn

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

WASHINGTON (KETK)- A bill to stop the sale of e-cigarettes to minors was signed into law and was cosponsored by US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).

The Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act will not allow the sale of these products to children, according to Cornyn.

“Children’s use of electronic cigarettes has been linked to an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, and this legislation would help curb their access to these products,” said Cornyn. “Now that this is signed into law, we can help keep young Americans from developing unhealthy addictions while stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”

The new legislation set out the following guidelines for e-cigarette online sellers:

Verify the age of customers for all purchases.

Require an adult with ID to be present for delivery.

Label shipping packages to show they contain tobacco products.

Comply with all state and local tobacco tax requirements.

The bill was also cosponsored by Feinstein and Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Dick Durbin (D-IL). It was supported by Susan Collins (R-ME), David Perdue (R-GA), John Boozman (R-AR), Michael Enzi (R-WY), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Edward Markey (D-MA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Martha McSally (R-AZ), Jack Reed (D-RI), and Pat Roberts (R-KS).

The bill is also endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Lung Association, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, California Physicians Alliance, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Children’s Health Fund, Go2Foundation for Lung Cancer, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, National Association of Convenience Stores and Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America.