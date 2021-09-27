ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A new message along Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock hangs high above Interstate 35 — it reads, “Don’t Be Bullied. Make an Informed Choice.”

The billboard was paid for by the Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, a nonprofit organization based out of Minnesota.

The group, which also opposed the Affordable Care Act, says they’re putting up these billboards around the country to “raise awareness and build resistance to vaccination mandates.”

A similar anti-vaccine mandate billboard recently went up in San Antonio.

President Joe Biden announced a mandate earlier this month requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to require workers get vaccinated or else be tested for COVID-19 weekly. Additionally, health facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid must require employees to be vaccinated. The orders are expected to impact about 80 million Americans.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in August banning state agencies and local political divisions from adopting/enforcing vaccination requirement policies. It also applies to public or private entities that receive government funding — who cannot require employees or patrons to provide vaccination status or deny entry on this basis.

Abbott knocked the Biden order, calling the move “a power grab.”

Despite ongoing opposition to mandates and even vaccinations themselves, unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. Local and national health officials still say getting the shot is the best way to protect against the coronavirus.